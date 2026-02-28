Lamborghini seized after Kanpur crash released after ₹8.5 crore bond payment

Explaining the process, the lawyer representing accused Shivam Mishra said the court directed the release of the seized vehicle after requiring personal bonds and a surety matching the Lamborghini’s value. The order was communicated to the police station, and the car was released after compliance.

The luxury car had rammed into an autorickshaw and a motorcycle before crashing into a pole, leaving six people injured. The vehicle was released after the court ordered sureties equivalent to its value, following which the bond amount was deposited and the car was handed back late last night, news agency ANI reported.

The Lamborghini involved in the high-profile road accident in Kanpur earlier this month has reportedly been released after a bond of ₹8.5 crore was furnished.

Earlier, courts in Kanpur had rejected a plea by a man claiming to be the driver at the time of the crash, even as requests were made for the release of the car. The court was told that the man was neither named nor wanted in the case, and that the investigation had pointed towards Shivam Mishra, HT earlier reported.

Police later said there was no need for further questioning of Shivam Mishra, noting that all necessary interrogation had been completed at the time of his arrest and that documents related to the Lamborghini had been submitted. Officers said the probe was continuing and a chargesheet would be filed after collecting evidence, as per PTI.

Mishra was arrested and granted bail within hours, with the court observing that the sections invoked were bailable and directing him to cooperate with the investigation. He was asked to furnish a bond and an undertaking of ₹20,000 each as part of his bail conditions, as per an earlier HT report.

The crash, which took place on VIP Road in Kanpur, has drawn widespread attention due to the sequence of legal developments, including the high-value bond that ultimately led to the release of the luxury vehicle.