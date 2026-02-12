Lamborghini crash accused gets bail 6 hours post arrest

KANPUR Shivam Mishra, 26, son of local tobacco baron KK Mishra, got bail from a court in Kanpur on Thursday, nearly six hours after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left three people injured on VIP Road earlier this week. Shivam Mishra, son of a local tobacco baron, being produced at a court after his arrest in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash on VIP Road earlier this week, in Kanpur, Thursday. (UP Police via PTI Photo)

Mishra was arrested from a private hospital here on Thursday morning, after travelling from Delhi for treatment. Cops claimed he was not cooperating with the investigation and attempted to evade arrest. The police produced him before the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate around 10am, seeking 14 days’ judicial custody, but the court rejected the plea for remand and granted bail.

In its order, the court criticised the police for procedural lapses and what it described as a shoddy investigation. District government counsel (criminal), Dilip Awasthi, said the court directed the accused to cooperate with the investigation and furnish a bond and undertaking of ₹20,000 each.

“The sections invoked were bailable, which is why bail was granted,” he said, adding that the court warned Mishra against influencing or tampering with the probe.

Mishra’s lawyer, Anant Sharma, said the police had sought 14-day remand, but failed to justify the request. “The judge asked why remand was required when all sections were bailable. The investigating officer had no concrete answer, after which the remand plea was rejected,” he said.

After medical examination at another hospital, he was produced before the ACJM-3 court. He appeared unwell during the hearing and had an intravenous line attached, though courtroom footage showed him alert. Outside the courtroom, Mishra objected to being filmed by journalists, gesturing at reporters to stop recording.

As Mishra was produced in court, Kanpur Bar Association president Indivar Bajpai and general secretary Amit Singh announced a strike over the murder of a lawyer in Rampur, urging judicial officers to refrain from work, irrespective of the profile of listed cases. Former Bar Association president, Naresh Chandra Tripathi, accused the current leadership of calling the strike with :ulterior motives”, alleging a demand for money.

After his release, Mishra was taken away in an ambulance by his family to an undisclosed location.

The case has seen multiple twists since the February 8 crash. Shivam’s father, tobacco trader KK Mishra, allegedly moved his son away from the scene and claimed he was not driving. After the incident triggered outrage and chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed action, police commissioner Raghubir Lal stated that Mishra was driving the vehicle, a claim later confirmed during the investigation.

On February 11, a man named Mohan attempted to surrender in court, claiming he was driving the Lamborghini at the time of the crash, but the court rejected his plea. The same day, the injured complainant, Mohammad Tauseef, submitted a compromise deed, claiming his medical expenses had been paid and that he did not want action, also asserting that Mohan was driving. Police, however, said no such settlement was received and rejected the claim.