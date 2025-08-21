The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, Assam, only the second IIM in the Northeast after the one in Shillong and overall 22nd premier management institution across the country. RS approves bill to set up IIM in Guwahati

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

“...We want to assure the countrymen and especially the people of Assam that IIM Guwahati will admit students from this academic session. Faculties will be appointed and academic activities will also start,” Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in the Rajya Sabha while introducing the bill.

As soon as the bill was introduced after the House reconvened at 2pm following multiple adjournments earlier in the day, the Opposition staged a walkout in protest over their demand for a debate on the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Despite the Opposition walkout, several lawmakers from the ruling BJP, its allies AIADMK and NCP, as well as parties such as BJP, BSP, YSRCP and BRS took part in the discussion over the IIM bill and extended their support.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, Pradhan said IIM have been functioning as premier management institutions since 1961. “The 22nd IIM in the country will be set up in Guwahati at an investment of ₹555 crore,” the minister said. “In the 53 years from 1961 to 2014, only 13 IIMs were set up. With the addition of IIM Guwahati, the number of IIMs set up under the Modi government in 11 years will rise to nine.”

The bill was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha.

With the establishment of an IIM in Guwahati as an institution of national importance, the Assam city — which also has an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and National Law University (NLU) — will emerge as an education hub.