UP CM Yogi Adityanath was also part of the meeting. (PTI Photo)
RSS and BJP leaders hold coordination meet in UP

  • The meeting comprised party’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, RSS joint secretary Arun Kumar and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 06:36 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a six-hour coordination meeting with top functionaries of its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Lucknow on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

“Having decided to go into the 2022 UP polls with Yogi Adityanath as the face, the RSS is anxious to ensure that the party goes into the elections as one unit and not as divided factions talking in different voices,” a party leader familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

The meeting comprised party’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, RSS joint secretary Arun Kumar and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev, among others. Soon after the meeting, Maurya tweeted: “We have to serve the Covid hit and ensure lotus blooms with 300 plus seats.”

