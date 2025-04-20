Menu Explore
RSS chief calls for Hindu community to end caste differences: ‘One temple, one well, one cremation ground'

PTI |
Apr 20, 2025 04:53 PM IST

Mohan Bhagwat also spoke about the significance of "sanskar (values)" as the bedrock of Hindu society.

Seeking an end to caste differences, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called upon members of the Hindu community to strive for social harmony by embracing the principle of "one temple, one well, and one cremation ground" for all.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the need to end caste differences in the Hindu community(PTI)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the need to end caste differences in the Hindu community(PTI)

Also Read: Only Congress can defeat RSS and the BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Bhagwat, on a five-day visit to Aligarh, spoke to 'swayamsevaks' at two 'shakhas' at HB Inter College and Panchan Nagri Park and emphasised that achieving true social unity was paramount for India to fulfil its global responsibility for peace.

Also Read: Take message of social harmony to people: Bhagwat to RSS members

RSS sources said Bhagwat underscored the significance of "sanskar (values)" as the bedrock of Hindu society, urging its members to build a society rooted in tradition, cultural values and moral principles.

He urged the 'swayamsevaks' to reach out to all sections of society, inviting them into their homes to spread the message of harmony and unity at grassroots level.

Also Read: RSS chief stresses on ‘Panch Parivartan’, more shakhas

Bhagwat stated that the "family" remains the fundamental unit of society, built upon strong family values derived from "sanskar."

He further encouraged the collective celebration of festivals to strengthen the foundations of nationalism and social cohesion.

His visit, which commenced on April 17, involves daily meetings with RSS Pracharaks from the Braj Region as part of preparations for the RSS centenary celebrations starting this Vijayadashami.

