Only Congress can defeat RSS and the BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed confidence in his party saying that they can defeat the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. Gandhi was addressing booth-level Congress workers at Modasa town in Arvalli district. (PTI photo)

“If we want to defeat RSS-BJP in the country, then the path is through Gujarat,” the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha said while addressing party workers at the District Workers Convention in Modasa, Gujarat, where he outlined plans to revitalize the Congress.

Gandhi acknowledged the fact that his party workers seem demoralised in Gujarat but assured that it will change soon.

“It looks tough, but I have come to assure you that it’s not difficult, it’s very easy for you, and you will see that we will accomplish the task in Gujarat,” he said.

Also Read: National Herald case: What does ED chargesheet say against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?

“Gujarat is the most important state for the Congress party. We seem demoralised in Gujarat, but we will defeat them (BJP) in the state. I am here to tell you that it is not difficult. We will definitely finish this task. Only the Congress party can defeat the RSS and the BJP,” he said.

Gandhi called Gujarat an important state for his party.

“We want to give the message that Gujarat is the most important state for us. Our fight is for ideology, and we will fight and win from Gujarat,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of concentrating the nation’s wealth in the hands of a few billionaires. “Unemployment is rising, while two or three billionaires are being handed the country’s resources,” he claimed, criticizing the government’s economic policies.

“There are only two parties that fight on ideology: one is the RSS and the BJP, and the second is the Congress party. The whole country knows that only Congress can defeat BJP-RSS”, he added.

He also invoked the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, both of whose political journey started in Gujarat.

“Our party started in Gujarat itself. You gave us our greatest leader, Mahatma Gandhi, and also Sardar Patel. But we have been demoralised in Gujarat for a long time... but I have come here to assure you that nothing is difficult,” he said.

In his address after launching a pilot project of strengthening district units, he outlined structural changes aimed at revitalizing the Congress organisation in Gujarat, describing it as a “pilot project” for the party.

He also called for decentralizing power to district-level leadership.

“Districts-level work should be run from districts and not Ahmedabad – districts should be strengthened, district presidents should be given more powers,” Gandhi said.