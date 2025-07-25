RSS chief, Kerala governor to attend educational meet in Kerala

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday will preside over a session on ‘Bharatiya and Kerala perspectives in education’ aimed at “formulating transformative strategies for nation-building through education” as part of four-day long national education conference in Kerala’s Kochi organised by Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), an education-oriented wing of RSS. The conference titled ‘Gyan Sabha’ will start from Friday with a focus on the theme ‘Education for a Developed India’ and conclude on Monday. (PTI)

Over 400 educationists will participate in the event, including state education ministers, vice-chancellors, academicians, and officials of central educational bodies like University Grants Commission (UGC), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Indian Knowledge System (IKS). The main focus of the conference will be on Indianisation in the education system and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“From July 25 to 26, around 100 national-level SSUN workers will hold internal brainstorming sessions. On July 27, about 200 educationists from Kerala will discuss ways to improve the state’s education system. The same morning, a public function will be held with Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presiding and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as chief guest. The afternoon will feature two sessions on education policies. On July 28, discussions will focus on strategies to implement positive changes in the education system across different states and regions,” SSUN general secretary Atul Kothari told HT.

According to the agenda of the event, there will be a session on July 27 titled ‘Policy dialogue and leadership conclave’ to discuss structural reforms needed in the education sector through a revamped curriculum. The speakers of the session include Pankaj Mittal, general secretary, Association of Indian Universities (AIU); TG Sitharam AICTE chairman and Ganti S. Murthy, IKS national co-ordinator.

Another session on July 27 titled ‘Bharatiya and Kerala perspectives in education’ will see Bhagwat, Arlekar and Kothari discussing ways to formulate ‘transformative strategies for nation-building through education,’

“UGC vice chairman Deepak Kumar Srivastava and NAAC chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe alongwith education ministers and senior officials of several states, will also participate in brainstorming sessions on how to bring positive changes in the education system. We believe that India’s education system should include concepts from India’s traditions and culture as suggested by IKS along with modern concepts,” Kothari said.

This is the first time such an educational event by SSUN is being held in Kerala. “We carry out our conferences across the country and this time we are holding the event in Kerala. There is no particular reason behind choosing the state for the event,” Kothari said.

“Recognizing that transforming India’s vast education system cannot be achieved by a single institution or organization like ours, we aim to bring together institutions, organizations, and individuals working for educational reform on a common platform. Through collective brainstorming and exchange of ideas, the event seeks to build a shared strategy for coordinated action towards educational transformation,” he added.