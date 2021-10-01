RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins Jammu visit, to hold day-long meetings at Keshav Bhawan

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday will hold day-long meetings on the organisational activities and issues at Keshav Bhawan in Ambphalla in Jammu, officials said. Bhagwat reached Jammu on Thursday afternoon on a four-day visit to Jammu.

“Dr Mohan Bhagwat will be holding day-long meetings today on internal issues and activities of the RSS at Keshav Bhawan,” said an RSS leader.

Bhagwat has come to the capital city for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.

During his four-day visit, Bhagwat will take stock of the organizational activities of the RSS in the Union territory.

Earlier in 2016, he visited Jammu on a short visit.

“Bhagwat will meet RSS leaders and workers during his stay in Jammu. Since he is here after a gap of more than two years, he has a busy schedule,” said the RSS leader.

He informed that on October 2, Bhagwat will meet Brigadier (retd) Suchet Singh and Dr Gautam Mengi at their residences and on the same day he will attend a public programme at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium at Jammu University.

On the last day of his visit on October 3, he will address around 50,000 RSS workers via a virtual meeting in 625 branches spread across the region.

“Being Sarsanghchalak, he will also review ongoing projects of the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir like social service, education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, etc,” he said.