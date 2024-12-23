RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for ‘right interpretation’ of religion: ‘Half knowledge leads to..’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has urged different sects to work and explain their religion to its followers as misunderstanding of religion leads to atrocities in the world. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.(PTI)

The RSS head was addressing the Mahanubhav Ashram Shatakpurti Samaroh in Maharashtra's Amravati on Sunday.

"There have been atrocities in the world due to misunderstanding of religion. It is necessary to have a society that interprets religion correctly. Religion is very important, it should be taught properly. Religion has to be understood, if it is not understood properly then half knowledge of religion will lead to 'Adharma'," news agency ANI quoted RSS chief as saying.

Bhagwat said that improper and incomplete knowledge of religion leads to 'Adharma'. He said that all the oppression and atrocities happening in the world in the name of religion have happened due to misunderstandings about religion.

"That is why it is required for the sects to work and explain their religion," he added.

Mohan Bhagwat’s call for unity

In recent days, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been calling for unity in the country, stressing that divisive issues should not be raised to create enmity, even as he highlighted the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu devotion.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat said that there should be a Ram temple in Ayodhya and it indeed happened. According to him, that was a site for the devotion of Hindus.

However, he cautioned everyone against creating divisions in the country by constantly raking up new issues.

"But raking up new issues every day for disdain and enmity should not be done. What is the solution here? We should show the world that we can live in harmony, so we should have a little experiment in our country," the RSS chief added.

There have been a slew of petitions in courts in recent times, asking for inspection of different Muslim religious sites for allegedly being built on the ruins of Hindu temples. One such inspection in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal led to worsening of communal situation in the district late last month.

Highlighting India's diverse culture, Bhagwat said, "We have ideologies of different sects and communities in our country."

Bhagwat also spoke about ‘Hinduness’ as an eternal dharma, stating that the Acharyas of this eternal and Sanatan dharma follow the "sewa dharma," or the dharma of humanity.

Addressing the audience, he described Sewa as the essence of Sanatan Dharma, transcending religious and social boundaries. He urged people to embrace service not for recognition but for the pure desire to give back to society.