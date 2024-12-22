Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration anniversary to witness 3-day rituals from January 11| Full details

PTI |
Dec 22, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Ram Lalla will be anointed and a grand aarti performed at 12:20 pm on January 11 -- Paush Shukla Dwadashi, according to the Hindu calendar.

Three-day rituals beginning January 11 will be held at the Ayodhya Ram temple to mark the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.

Newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhaya (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhaya (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

Ram Lalla will be anointed and a grand aarti performed at 12:20 pm on January 11 -- Paush Shukla Dwadashi, according to the Hindu calendar.

The 'pran pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was held on January 22 this year.

Also read: Vrindavan temple authorities urge visitors to dress ‘respectfully’ while visiting

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, told reporters that seers who could not be invited or attend the consecration would be invited for the ceremony.

Arrangements have also been made for the general public to participate, both inside and outside the temple complex.

Rituals will be held at five locations to commemorate the consecration.

The second and third events will be held at the Yajna Mandap and the pilgrim facility centre in the temple complex, respectively.

Outside, a programme will be held at Angad Tila for the general public.

Only invitees will be allowed to participate in the programmes in the temple complex, Rai said.

"Festivals such as Ram Navami, Janmashtami and Vivah Panchami are celebrated in accordance with the Hindu calendar," he said.

Similarly, the anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration -- designated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' -- will be observed on Paush Shukla Dwadashi on January 11, he added.

A new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: Hindu idols in 3 temples vandalised in Bangladesh, 2 arrested amid violence against minorities

Lakhs of people watched the ceremony on television in their homes and neighbourhood temples, savouring the historic moment.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On