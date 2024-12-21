Vrindavan temple authorities urge visitors to dress ‘respectfully’ while visiting

Vrindavan's Thakur Bankebihari Temple has appealed to the visitors to "dress modestly" and refrain from wearing "indecent clothes" while on the temple premises. Visitors are urged by the Thakur Bankebihari Temple in Vrindavan to "dress modestly" and abstain from wearing "indecent clothes" while on the temple grounds(Hindustan Times)

The appeal was made given the expected rush to the temple ahead of the New Year. "... attire such as mini skirts, torn jeans, half pants, and night suits is inappropriate for the temple setting, as it undermines the sanctity and dignity of the place," the temple authorities said.

The appeal was made through media channels and banners, put up across the city, especially roads leading to the temple.

Munish Sharma, the temple manager, said the initiative was aimed at "preserving the cultural dignity" of the temple.

"We have seen instances where devotees, particularly from outside the region, arrive dressed in casual tourist attire like jeans and t-shirts. This is not following the temple's respect for tradition," he said.

Every year, thousands of people, both from India and abroad, visit Thakur Bankebihari Temple.