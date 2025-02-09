RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets parents of RG Kar rape-murder victim in Kolkata, offers support

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday met the parents of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024, reported new agency PTI. RSS chief during a visit to Kolkata visited the parents of the RG Kar victim(PTI)

Mohan Bhagwat was on a scheduled visit to West Bengal and the parents of the victim requested a visit from him. They met at a guest house in Rajarhat, near Kolkata, where Bhagwat was stationed during his stay.

An RSS functionary told PTI that the RSS chief was appalled by the details of the brutalities inflicted on the victim and expressed his solidarity with the parents.

Mohan Bhagwat also vowed to support the family as it was “the need of the hour at the present”, after hearing about their desire to continue to fight for justice.

Bhagwat had previously called for the strictest punishment for those involved in the brutal crime that shook the nation. A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the case, to life imprisonment till death earlier this year.

After the hearing, the father of the victim said, "Not just one, but the DNA report shows the presence of four boys and one girl. We will feel some relief when the accused are punished. Until we get justice, we will keep knocking on the doors of the court and will also seek the support of the people of the country."

The victim's parents also met Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP spokesperson Sajal Ghosh several times to seek justice. They had also sought to meet Union home minister Amit Shah last year for the same.