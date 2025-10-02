RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reacts to Trump tariffs, backs PM Modi's 'swadeshi' call

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat responded on Thursday to US tariffs on Indian goods, urging the country to focus on self-reliance while navigating global interdependence. This echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent "swadeshi" call. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.(ANI file)

“The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them... The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion... We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance... Yet strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion,” Mohan Bhagwat said as the RSS marked its centenary

Bhagwat’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over India’s economic policies and global trade ties. He stressed that while India must rely on domestic strengths, diplomatic relations with friendly nations should remain voluntary, not coerced.

His his recent speeches, Modi renewed his call to promote swadeshi (indigenous) products, urging citizens to move towards self-reliance and reduce dependence on foreign-made goods.

During one of his addresses, Modi pointed out that people often didn't even know whether everyday items, such as a comb, are made in India or abroad. His remarks came amid the ongoing tariff tensions with the United States and H-1B visa fee hike.

Addressing the nation in a televised message, Modi said, “Say it with pride, I buy swadeshi.”

Modi also emphasised on the need for greater awareness and conscious consumer choices and said, “Often, we don’t even know if the comb in our pocket is made in India or abroad, we should buy products that are Made in India, crafted through the hard work of our country’s youth, products that carry the sweat of our sons and daughters.”

Modi’s comments have come against the backdrop of escalating trade and tariff tensions with the US, even though he did not directly refer to them. The timing highlights a renewed focus on strengthening domestic manufacturing amid increasing global economic uncertainties.

In August, the US imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, followed by Trump’s recent move to introduce a steep USD 100,000 (over ₹88 lakh) fee on new H-1B visa applications.