RSS chief performs Shastra Pooja ahead of annual Vijaya Dashami address

"Poojaneeya Sarsanghchalak, Dr Mohan ji Bhagwat offered his respects at the samadhi Sthal of Poojaneeya Dr Hedgewar and Poojaneeya Guruji Golwalkar," RSS tweeted.
Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI file photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 09:04 AM IST
ANI | , Nagpur

Ahead of the annual Vijaya Dashami address Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday performed 'Shastra Pooja' at its headquarters here.

Bhagwat also paid floral tribute to Poojaneeya Dr Hedgewar and Poojaneeya Guruji Golwalkar.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

However, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to refrain from inviting any chief guest for the annual Vijaya Dashami address.

This is the second consecutive year when RSS has not invited any guest for the annual Vijaya Dashami address by its Sarsanghchalak here.

In the previous years, the Vijaya Dashami programme has witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities including former President Pranab Mukherjee, HCL chief Shiv Nadar and child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina.

Friday, October 15, 2021
