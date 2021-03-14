RSS' highest decision-making body to meet on March 19-20

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will meet here on March 19 and 20. The proceedings of the ABPS would begin on March 19 and conclude on March 20 at Janaseva Vidya Kendra, the RSS said in a press release.

The ABPS meets once a year in different cities of the country, and this is the 8th such meet happening in Karnataka. The meet would discuss ways to take RSS work to the unreached and undertake planning for expansion and consolidation of organisational work, the release said.

The organisational work includes improving Shakhas, increasing training camps, sharing of innovative practices and experiences by representatives of various states and other activities for the coming year, it said.

During the meeting of elected representatives of RSS, several delegates are expected to attend it and resolutions on important issues are passed which have a direct connection with the ongoings in society and the people. Swayamsevaks working in different areas and sections of society through different organisations are also invited for sharing their experiences and inputs on different issues of national importance, the release said.

The Mahila representatives from Rashtra Sevika Samiti are also invited to ABPS, it said. The meeting would be conducted by Suresh (Bhaiya ji) Joshi, Sarkaryvah Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in the presence of Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat.