e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / RSS ideologue MG Vaidya dies at 97

RSS ideologue MG Vaidya dies at 97

A former Sanskrit professor of a local Christian missionary college, MG Vaidya also served the RSS as Akhil Bharatiya Bouddhikh Pramukh (chief of intellectual cell of RSS) and the spokesman of the organisation for over eight decades

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 20:03 IST
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Hindustan Times, Nagpur
MG Vaidya also worked as the chief editor of Tarun Bharat, a mouthpiece of the Sangh Parivar. (Photo @RSSorg)
MG Vaidya also worked as the chief editor of Tarun Bharat, a mouthpiece of the Sangh Parivar. (Photo @RSSorg)
         

MG Vaidya, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and former spokesman of the organisation, died of age-related complications at a private hospital in Nagpur. He was 97.

His son Manmohan Vaidya is the joint general secretary of the RSS, while his second son Dr Shriram Vaidya is a senior official of foreign cell of the organisation.

“MG Vaidya, my father breathed his last today at 3.35 pm at Nagpur after completing 97 years of active, meaningful and inspiring life. He was a veteran journalist, a Hindutva “Bhashyakar” and active Sangh Swayamsevak for 9 decades,” tweeted MG Vaidya.

A former Sanskrit professor of a local Christian missionary college, MG Vaidya also served the RSS as Akhil Bharatiya Bouddhikh Pramukh (chief of intellectual cell of RSS) and the spokesman of the organisation for over eight decades. He also worked as the chief editor of Tarun Bharat, a mouthpiece of the Sangh Parivar.

Vaidya, who was one of the oldest living swayamsevaks of the RSS, had seen it all over the nine-decade-old history of the organisation — the three bans, isolation, internal conflicts over joining politics, ferment and resurgence. He was also a witness to the evolving power equations within the BJP, and its rise to power with an overwhelming majority in 2014 and 2019.

A close confidant of former RSS chief, late Balasaheb Deoras, Vaidya was in jail during the Emergency and later became the member of the legislative council of Maharashtra in the late ’70s.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari mourned the loss of the RSS veteran.

“My humble tribute to Baburao Vaidya. Baburao was fortunate enough to work with all Sarsanghchalaks. It was a firm belief that Baburaoji would be a centenarian, but destiny had something different in mind. It is sad that a pious and sage-like personality has passed away,” Gadkari said in his condolence message.

Vaidya is survived by his wife, Sunanda, three daughters, five sons.

tags
top news
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
‘Nobody was critical of Rahul Gandhi’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘Nobody was critical of Rahul Gandhi’: What happened in key Congress meet
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Amit Shah does not understand the reality of West Bengal politics: TMC MP
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Cap on number of visitors to centrally-protected monuments lifted
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers
Covid vaccine: How many Indians to get dose within 6 months? Govt answers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In