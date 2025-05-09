RSS lauds 'Operation Sindoor', says it stands united with armed forces

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed strong backing for the Indian government and armed forces amid the launch of “Operation Sindoor,” initiated earlier this week to dismantle Pakistan-backed terror infrastructure following the April 22 terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The RSS also strongly condemned Pakistan’s recent shelling of civilian areas and religious sites along the border. (In picture, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat)(PTI)

“We congratulate the central government leadership and our armed forces for decisive action 'Operation Sindoor' taken against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam. This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale the whole country,” ANI quoted the RSS as saying in its official statement.

The RSS added, “We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with government and armed forces in spirit and action.”

The organisation also strongly condemned Pakistan’s recent shelling of civilian areas and religious sites along the border.

Calling for unity and discipline among the public, the RSS urged all citizens to cooperate fully with the administration and stay alert to any attempts to create discord.

“In this challenging time, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to all citizens to ensure full compliance of instructions being given by the government and administration. Along with this, while discharging our sacred civic duty, we all have to be cautious and do not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces to succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony.”

Jammu targeted with missiles

Pakistan escalated tensions with India on Thursday by launching missile attacks on Jammu, targeting multiple areas, defence sources said. The sources described the attack as similar to a Hamas-style operation in Israel, using low-cost rockets aimed at cities.

They also referenced a meeting between the ISI and Hamas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last month.

This attempted retaliation by Pakistan followed India’s Operation Sindoor, in which the Indian armed forces struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. The operation was a direct response to the terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam.

According to sources Pakistan attempted to send swarm drones across various locations along the Line of Control and International Border, but these attempts were unsuccessful. During a large-scale counter-drone operation by the Indian Army Air Defence units, over 45-50 drones were successfully neutralised in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot. The operation made extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS technologies.