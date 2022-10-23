Home / India News / RSS leader Indresh Kumar pays visit to Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah ahead of Diwali

RSS leader Indresh Kumar pays visit to Delhi's Nizamuddin Dargah ahead of Diwali

india news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 03:05 PM IST

RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday visited Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, where he offered flowers and chadar to Sufi saints.

RSS Pracharak Indresh Kumar(Nitin Kanotra /HT File Photo)
RSS Pracharak Indresh Kumar(Nitin Kanotra /HT File Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National Executive member and Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron Indresh Kumar on Saturday paid a visit to Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, New Delhi, and lights earthen lamps inside the premises of the shrine, ahead of Diwali.

The RSS' Muslim wing, Muslim Rashtriya Manch called for peace and prosperity in the country.

The move of Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron and senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar lighting 'earthen lamps' inside the Nizamuddin Dargah complex, marks a message of peace, prosperity, and communal harmony.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi yesterday. He also offered flowers and chadar at the dargah of Sufi saints.

Also Read | RSS body slams AAP govt in Delhi for firecracker ban: ‘Hurting sentiments…’

"The festival of Diwali is celebrated in the world including India. It brings happiness and prosperity to every household. This festival erases all the religious differences and the differences between the provinces. India is a land of pilgrimages, festivals, and fairs. All of them give bread to the poor and increase brotherhood among themselves. He said that every festival teaches us that we do not want bigotry, malice, hatred, riots, or war. We want peace, harmony, and brotherhood," Indresh Kumar said.

"No one should be forced to convert and do violence. Everyone should follow their own religion and caste. Do not criticize and insult other's religions. When all religions are respected in the country, then the country will be free from the fundamentalists who make stone pelting on Friday. India is the only country that respects and accepts all religions," he added.

Earlier, in September Indresh Kumar accompanied RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat to meet the Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi. RSS chief also visited a Masjid and Madarsa in the national capital earlier that day.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rss hazrat nizamuddin
rss hazrat nizamuddin

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out