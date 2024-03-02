 RSS leader Rudresh murder accused brought from Tanzania; arrested by NIA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / RSS leader Rudresh murder accused brought from Tanzania; arrested by NIA

RSS leader Rudresh murder accused brought from Tanzania; arrested by NIA

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2024 09:20 PM IST

The accused Ghouse Nayazi, a PFI cadre, was arrested by NIA at Mumbai airport on Friday after he was brought from Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania, through deportation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) cadre, Ghouse Nayazi, who was involved in the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader R Rudresh in October 2016 and had fled the country.

NIA said Rudresh’s murder was part of a larger conspiracy.
NIA said Rudresh’s murder was part of a larger conspiracy.

He was arrested at Mumbai airport on Friday after he was brought from Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania, through deportation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rudresh, a prominent RSS leader of Shivajinagar area of Bengaluru, was hacked to death by four members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karnataka on October 16, 2016.

A NIA spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by Nayazi, president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Hebbal assembly constituency, and one Asim Sheriff.

“The duo had persuaded the other four accused to kill Rudresh with an intention to strike terror among the members of the RSS and the society. The killers were made to believe that the fight against the RSS was a holy war,” the spokesperson said.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) banned the PFI and its eight affiliates — Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala —on September 27, 2022. The ban came days after a crackdown by NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on senior leaders and members of the PFI, in which at least 108 people were arrested.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On