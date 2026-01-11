RSS to host over 100,000 Hindu Sammelans nationwide starting January 15

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers will organise ‘Hindu Sammelans’ across the country from January 15 as part of celebrations marking the organisation's centenary year, a senior functionary said on Sunday. The series of conferences was launched last year on Vijayadashami following a call by the RSS top leadership to observe the centenary year as a “samaj utsav” (social festival) and to unite the entire Hindu society. (PTI)

The RSS has set a target of holding over one lakh such conferences nationwide, of which around 2,000 will be organised in the Braj region, covering about 3,000 urban settlements and rural areas, officials said.

“These conferences aim to bring together the entire Hindu society and convey the message of unity, while also connecting people,” Braj province Prachar Pramukh Kirti Kumar said.

According to RSS functionaries, discussions at the sammelans will focus on social harmony, unity and the five transformative changes suggested by the leadership, which the organisation believes will help overcome social shortcomings and foster a common Hindu identity beyond caste or class distinctions.

Kumar said the Hindu Sammelans in Braj province would be held between January 15 and February 15 across 12 districts, as defined by the RSS, with participation of office-bearers from provincial, regional and district levels.

"In Braj province, conferences will be organised at 2,000 locations in 12 districts, covering nearly 3,000 bastis and mandals. Preparations are being finalised between January 11 and 21 by local organising committees,” he said.

He added that intellectuals, teachers, doctors, engineers, women participants, saints and other prominent citizens would address the gatherings, which will also feature local cultural programmes and conclude with a community meal.

Providing details for Mathura district, regional Prachar Pramukh Jagdish Prasad said around 150 Hindu Sammelans would be organised across 86 mandals and 76 urban settlements.