Home / India News / RSS to lead efforts to formulate Ganga action plan
RSS general secretary Krishna Gopal.
india news

RSS to lead efforts to formulate Ganga action plan

The plan will be discussed during the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj on February 19 and 20; the first meeting will be addressed by RSS joint secretary Krishna Gopal
By K Sandeep Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:01 PM IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will lead efforts to formulate an action plan for dealing with the discharge of untreated waste into the Ganga, a functionary of the organisation said. The plan will be discussed during the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj on February 19 and 20.

“Around 600 workers from six states will gather to brainstorm on the topic ‘Ganga for us, We for Ganga’ and finalise an action plan,” said Morarji Tripathi, the RSS functionary. He said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will chair two sessions of discussions and also address volunteers.

Also Read | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says patriotism intrinsic in Hindus, cites examples from Gandhi’s life

“The aim is to come out with an action plan for a pollution-free and free-flowing Ganga so that its implementation on the ground could be started from next month.”

Chintamani Singh of Ganga Samagra said the first meeting on this action plan will be addressed by Krishna Gopal, RSS joint general secretary. “The importance of the meeting can be understood by the fact that volunteers from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi will be attending it...”

Ganga Samagra is a platform affiliated with the RSS.

The Finger Area refers to a set of eight cliffs jutting out of the Sirijap range overlooking Pangong Tso. (HT photo)
india news

India, China start limited withdrawal of tanks from southern bank of Pangong Tso

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Rahul Singh, Beijing/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:25 PM IST
India and China have started pulling back armoured elements - tanks and infantry combat vehicles - from heights on the southern bank of Pangong Tso, people familiar with the disengagement plan in New Delhi said. Troops are still holding positions on these strategic heights, they said on the condition of anonymity after the Chinese defence ministry announced in Beijing that the troops had started to disengage along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the salt-water lake.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(PTI file)
india news

With eye on Koch-Rajbangshi votes in Assam and WB, Amit Shah to visit ‘Maharaj’

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Ananta Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.
MJ Akbar, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against the journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct.(HT Photo)
india news

Delhi court to pronounce verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation case on Feb 17

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:20 PM IST
The court, which was set to pronounce the judgement today, will now pronounce the verdict in the case on February 17.
New Delhi: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan (C) Chowdhury with Ravneet Singh Bittu (L) and members of the party walk out of the Lok Sabha, during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_10_2021_000204A)(PTI)
india news

'We walked out because...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explains Congress' decision

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:09 PM IST
PM Modi attacked the Congress during his Lok Sabha speech, saying it is misleading the farmers on farm laws. He also said that the three laws were brought in by the government as an honest effort to improve the conditions of agriculture sector.
The state has been reporting a decline in cases since December with the total cases reaching 2,17,256, the state health department said. In picture - Covid-19 vaccination in Assam in the presence of state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (left).(AP)
india news

Assam to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, railway, land routes

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:05 PM IST
"In view of the rapidly declining cases of #COVID19 & given that vaccination is in full swing, GoA has decided to discontinue mandatory testing at rly stations, land routes & airports from March 1, 2021," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.
"The three laws are demonic. If voted to power, the Congress will scrap these laws," Gandhi said.
india news

Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:02 PM IST
At a 'kisan panchayat' organised by the party in Saharanpur, the Congress general secretary accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders of "insulting" farmers who are protesting against the laws.
"Purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed,” PM Narendra Modi assured.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi’s reply to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Here are top 5 quotes from the Prime Minister’s address to the lower house of the parliament.
Congress MPs walk out from Lok Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks on the President's address on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:41 PM IST
The three bills have sparked protests across the country, including at three key border points of Delhi.
NHAI has said issuer banks were unilaterally mandating some threshold amount value for the FASTag account/wallet, in addition to the security deposit amount.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
india news

NHAI does away with requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:28 PM IST
NHAI has decided that the users will now be allowed to pass through the toll plaza, if the FASTag account/ wallet balance is non-negative. After crossing the toll plaza, if the account balance becomes negative, the bank can recover the amount from the security deposit.
Police said no foul play was detected in the death of the three persons. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

Three-member family found dead in Kolkata

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • Police said the family was facing a huge financial crisis and may have died by suicide.
The Congress party on Wednesday demanded a statement from the government on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LAC) in the wake of standoff with China(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Cong asks Rajnath Singh to respond to VK Singh's comment

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.(HT File Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand government starts preparing for Char Dham Yatra

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:49 PM IST
  • The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic before the shrines were subsequently opened for pilgrims on July 1.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Madras HC dismisses plea seeking directions to declare Lord Muruga Tamil God

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:05 PM IST
The order came months after the BJP, an ally of the ruling AIADMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, launched a month-long vetrivel yatra in November to Lord Muruga’s six abodes across the state
PM Modi speaks on farm laws in Lok Sabha on Wednesday(YouTube/LSTV)
india news

PM Modi says Cong made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • PM Modi says Congress made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss their content and intent
