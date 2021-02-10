RSS to lead efforts to formulate Ganga action plan
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will lead efforts to formulate an action plan for dealing with the discharge of untreated waste into the Ganga, a functionary of the organisation said. The plan will be discussed during the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj on February 19 and 20.
“Around 600 workers from six states will gather to brainstorm on the topic ‘Ganga for us, We for Ganga’ and finalise an action plan,” said Morarji Tripathi, the RSS functionary. He said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will chair two sessions of discussions and also address volunteers.
Also Read | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says patriotism intrinsic in Hindus, cites examples from Gandhi’s life
“The aim is to come out with an action plan for a pollution-free and free-flowing Ganga so that its implementation on the ground could be started from next month.”
Chintamani Singh of Ganga Samagra said the first meeting on this action plan will be addressed by Krishna Gopal, RSS joint general secretary. “The importance of the meeting can be understood by the fact that volunteers from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi will be attending it...”
Ganga Samagra is a platform affiliated with the RSS.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China start limited withdrawal of tanks from southern bank of Pangong Tso
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With eye on Koch-Rajbangshi votes in Assam and WB, Amit Shah to visit ‘Maharaj’
- Ananta Rai, who claims to be a descendant of the Koch-Rajbangshi dynasty, is said to have considerable influence among the 18.5 lakh Koch-Rajbangshi voters in Assam and seven districts of West Bengal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi court to pronounce verdict in MJ Akbar's defamation case on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We walked out because...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury explains Congress' decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam to discontinue mandatory Covid-19 tests at airports, railway, land routes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi’s reply to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHAI does away with requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-member family found dead in Kolkata
- Police said the family was facing a huge financial crisis and may have died by suicide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Cong asks Rajnath Singh to respond to VK Singh's comment
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS to lead efforts to formulate Ganga action plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand government starts preparing for Char Dham Yatra
- The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic before the shrines were subsequently opened for pilgrims on July 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madras HC dismisses plea seeking directions to declare Lord Muruga Tamil God
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi says Cong made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss
- PM Modi says Congress made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss their content and intent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox