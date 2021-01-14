RSS-linked organisations meet House panel to discuss school textbook reforms
Representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal and Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas and educationists JS Rajput and Shankar Sharan met a parliamentary panel to discuss school textbook reforms on Wednesday, a person aware of the matter said.
“The views of experts had been sought keeping in mind the need to review textbooks following the unveiling of the new National Education Policy. There had been no review of the textbooks since 2005. Therefore, it is an exercise which has begun and views of experts and organisations will be heard in the coming days,” said the person. “Since this is an all-party parliamentary panel, diverse voices will be heard.”
The person added the idea of comprehensive question banks for board exams and the reopening of the schools were among the issues discussed at the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.
Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Vinay Sahasrabuddhe heads the committee.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Parliament construction to begin from Friday: Key facts about the building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer unions welcome Mann's decision, but say won't accept any committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air pollution shot up in some northern towns last year despite lockdown
- The analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment suggests air pollution levels spiked in certain parts of the Indo-Gangetic plains mainly because of a combination of reopening of the economy after the nationwide lockdown and adverse meteorology in winter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Sing
- Day before ninth round of talks with farmers, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi watches Jallikattu, says message to Centre; BJP slams 'hypocrisy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politicians against farmers' protest not allowed in this UP village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: NCP minister facing rape charges may step down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harish Rawat insists Congress names a ‘CM face’ for Uttarakhand polls
- Harish Rawat claimed that he has ruled himself out of the top job in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed Forces Veterans Day: Rajnath's 'superpower' remark is a message to China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s time to reward party workers in Rajasthan, says Pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSP chief Mayawati asks party workers to celebrate birthday by helping the poor
- The BSP used to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner when the party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. It began the practice of observing Jankalyankari Diwas after being voted out of power in the 2012 assembly elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit beginning Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Govt trying to destroy farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Samples test negative, Delhi poultry markets to reopen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serum Institute expects WHO emergency approval for AstraZeneca shot soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox