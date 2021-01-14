RSS-linked organisations meet House panel to discuss school textbook reforms

Representatives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal and Shiksha Sanskriti Nyas and educationists JS Rajput and Shankar Sharan met a parliamentary panel to discuss school textbook reforms on Wednesday, a person aware of the matter said.

“The views of experts had been sought keeping in mind the need to review textbooks following the unveiling of the new National Education Policy. There had been no review of the textbooks since 2005. Therefore, it is an exercise which has begun and views of experts and organisations will be heard in the coming days,” said the person. “Since this is an all-party parliamentary panel, diverse voices will be heard.”

The person added the idea of comprehensive question banks for board exams and the reopening of the schools were among the issues discussed at the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Vinay Sahasrabuddhe heads the committee.