The Kerala Assembly’s proceedings on Thursday had to be adjourned mid-way due to high-voltage protests by the opposition UDF MLAs and a strong rebuttal by the LDF MLAs over the Sabarimala gold theft case. Ruckus in House over sabarimala gold theft case

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan declared that the UDF demands the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan who overlooks the affairs of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) whose top officials have been embroiled in the ongoing investigation by the SIT.

The UDF MLAs promptly trooped into the well of the House, raising slogans and placards and blocking the view of Speaker AN Shamseer. Though the Speaker demanded the UDF give a rule 50 notice to discuss the issue in the Zero Hour, the opposition did not agree.

LDF MLAs including parliamentary affairs minister MB Rajesh challenged the UDF to submit an adjournment motion notice to discuss the issue in the House. Rajesh alleged that the UDF did not have the courage to discuss it as its own leaders are involved, pointing to UDF convenor and MP Adoor Prakash.

The House proceedings including Calling Attention motion, submissions and discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address were drowned by sloganeering on both sides, forcing the House to adjourn for the day.

The Assembly will reconvene on January 27.