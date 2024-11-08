Menu Explore
Ruckus in J&K assembly again; BJP MLAs, Engineer Rashid's brother marshalled out

ByHT News Desk
Nov 08, 2024 10:49 AM IST

Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, brother of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid was marshalled out from the House.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly saw continued disruptions for a third day as Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs raised slogans against Article 370 and special status resolution.

BJP members protesting inside Jammu and Kashmir assembly against special status resolution. (Screengrab)
BJP members protesting inside Jammu and Kashmir assembly against special status resolution. (Screengrab)

However, on the directions of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, at least 15 BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House after they stormed into the well.

Earlier, Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, brother of Baramulla Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, was marshalled out from the House.

As the House proceedings convened on Friday, People's Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone along with People's Democratic Party Pulwama MLA Waheed Para displayed the poster for restoration of Article 370.

On Thursday, the assembly was adjourned for the day following a clash between BJP MLAs and marshals, with BJP members protesting a resolution to restore the former state's special status for the second consecutive day.

This is a developing story. Check for more updates

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
