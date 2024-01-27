‘Ruined constitutional bodies’: Telangana Guv targets previous BRS govt

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched an attack on the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-led government, accusing it of ruining the Constitutional bodies, systems and values in the last 10 years. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accuses previous BRS-led government of ruining constitutional bodies during its regime. (ANI)

The governor further claimed that the newly-elected people’s government was reviving Constitutional merits, systems and practices.

Addressing a public gathering after inspecting the ceremonial parade at the Republic Day celebrations at Secunderabad parade grounds, Tamilisai said, in a democracy, the people have enough powers to remove the rulers who run governments against the spirit of the Constitution in the elections.

“The Constitution also provided the people with the opportunity to terminate the government’s ruling against the constitutional spirit. The people of Telangana have put an end to the 10-year-old dictatorial government that was running against the constitutional spirit,” she said.

She said the people’s mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy have no place in the state. The fruits of democracy, welfare, and development will reach out to people only when the government runs the administration in tune with the spirit of the constitution. Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy,” she said.

The governor said the newly-elected people’s government started functioning with full consciousness. The government initiated an action plan to fulfil the assurances given to people from the first minute of assuming charge. Two of the six guarantees have already been implemented, she said.

“The previous government has completely neglected employment and livelihoods for youth for the last 10 years. The erstwhile state government was indifferent towards youngsters, who played a key role during the Telangana movement. The present government is paying special attention to providing jobs to the youngsters. The process of reforming the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is in progress. Job recruitment will be taken up by the government soon after the completion of the process,” the governor said.

Tamilisai further alleged that the previous government was inaccessible to the common man. “People were in chaos to submit their grievances. We all witnessed that there was no government mechanism that existed to wipe out the tears of poor people. The present government is democratic and the ministers are available to hear public grievances at the Praja Vani programme every Tuesday and Friday at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad,” she said.

BRS accuses governor of bias

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday accused the governor of displaying double standards in nominating Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof M Kodandaram as a member of state legislative council (MLC) under the governor’s quota.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag at Telangana Bhavan, KTR accused Tamilisai of being biassed in handling key decisions. He pointed out that the governor had previously rejected the recommendation of the BRS government for nominating leaders like Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana for MLC posts under governor’s quota on the ground that they had political connections.

“But the same governor has overlooked Prof Kodandaram’s affiliations despite him leading a political party TJS. The governor should give an explanation to the people. Raj Bhavan is run with public money and the governor is ultimately answerable to the people of Telangana and not the chief minister,” he said.

KTR wondered if the instant approval by the governor of the Revanth Reddy government’s recommendation of MLC nominees had any link to the growing alliance between the Congress and BJP in the state.

Another BRS legislator and former minister T Harish Rao also took to “X” to allege that the appointment of MLCs under the governor’s quota indicated a clear understanding between the Congress and BJP.

The governor was acting much in tune with the agenda of the BJP to benefit the Congress government and party in the state, he said.