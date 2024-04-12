‘Rule of pati-patni…’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's jibe at Lalu-Rabri

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state once again, addressed the on-and-off alliance between his party and the ruling NDA and said Bihar was under the rule of pati-patni for 15 years – taking a jibe at RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi – both former chief ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections(HT photo)

While addressing a poll rally in Nawada, the Bihar chief minister pointed out that RJD and NDA have been together since 2005, while their partnership was under strain multiple times in the last two decades. “You know that since the time we got an opportunity since November 2005, we started working together with the BJP. Beech mein do jagah hum idhar udhar ho gaye they lekin fir wapas ho gaye hain, ab idhar udhar hum honewale nahi hain. We have been working together since the beginning," Nitish Kumar said.

“What was there in Bihar earlier? For 15 years, there was a rule of 'pati-patni'. Do you recall the days when no one was able to go out of their house in the evening. We were MP and minister at the Centre even then we had to walk to visit our constituency because there were no roads,” the chief minister said.

After a brief stint with Congress and other parties in the Mahaganthbandhan (grand alliance) in the state, RJD returned to the NDA and joined hands with BJP earlier this year. The switchover led to Nitish Kumar taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time.

Nitish Kumar had earlier switched to the Mahaganthbandhan in August 2022 and formed a new government with the support of Congress and the RJD.

While explaining why Nitish Kumar joined the NDA once again this year, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the party was happy to welcome him back to the alliance and he had no taint of corruption on him.

“One should remember that there is no taint of corruption on him. This isn't a small thing and should be acknowledged. Hence, it only stands to reason that we would be happy to have a leader like him back with us,” he said.