‘Ruling party calling for mass genocide?’ CJP slams BJP over ‘Dimagi Naxals’ meme featuring KGF scene

The Cockroach Janata Party took to social media to slam the Karnataka BJP over a post targeting "Dimagi Naxals", accusing the ruling party of using violent imagery against those it has labelled as "Naxals" and warning that the post amounted to an open call for "mass genocide".

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses a press conference as party spokepersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka look on. (PTI)

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“Are we really witnessing a ruling party openly calling for mass genocide? We cannot simply brush this off.”

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Why criticism for BJP Karnataka's post?

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP criticised the Karnataka BJP's use of a meme featuring a scene from KGF Chapter 2, in which the protagonist and his henchmen open fire on their rivals from a mountain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP criticised the Karnataka BJP's use of a meme featuring a scene from KGF Chapter 2, in which the protagonist and his henchmen open fire on their rivals from a mountain. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP repurposed the scene to depict the shooters as its different state units, while portraying their rivals as "Dimagi Naxals".

"No slowing down - taking on 'Dimagi Naxals' with full force," BJP Karnataka tweeted.

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Saurav Das on BJP's post

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das also criticised the Karnataka BJP over the post, accusing the ruling party of openly threatening violence against young people and questioning its use of such imagery in political discourse.

Reacting to the post, Das wrote on X, “The ruling party is openly threatening to shoot the country's youngsters dead! Pure evil. They seem to have lost the plot!”

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In another post, Das said he was "saddened" to see what he described as the "world's largest political party" consumed by hatred, alleging that it was "calling for MASS MURDER of a generation" that questions the government and seeks a better system.

"Actually, a little saddened to see "the world's largest political party" be drunk on so so so much hate that they don't see any problem in calling for MASS MURDER of a generation that believes in questioning those in government and simply demanding a better system and a brighter future for themselves," Das added.

Drawing a comparison with Nazi Germany, Das said, "It's literally what Hitler did with jews in Nazi Germany. How did we allow ourselves to get here? How did we ever feel this was "normal" to post? These people do not believe in the Constitution. They truly do not believe in the concept of respect and tolerance for each other's views and opinions. They truly do not believe that a democracy only lasts when answers are demanded from those elected. This is truly not the idea of India our Gandhis and Ambedkars believed in. It is sad. It is downright disgusting. I hope we are able to get out of this ugliness that has taken over our beautiful nation. We got our independence after much struggle. And so we should never allow such scums to be in positions of such"

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Also Read | ‘Dimaagi Naxals’: Row erupts as PM Modi warns of ideological threat from Red Fort

PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark

The remarks come amid a renewed political debate over the use of labels such as "Naxal" and "anti-national" in political discourse.

The controversy follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, in which he said that while Naxals who had taken up arms in the jungles had been eliminated, there were also "dimagi naxals" in various parts of the country who needed to be "identified, and isolated."

“For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life; even in government committees, this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

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"My dear countrymen, we have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya naxal' (armed naxal). Even if these naxals are gone, the 'dimagi naxal' (people with naxal thinking), are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country to a wrong path. We need to identify these dimagi naxal, isolate them, and bring the youth together for a developed country," he added.