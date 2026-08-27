‘Impact is just unreal’: CJP says states had to ‘bow down’ to Gen Z, Gen Alpha amid education reforms push

"But this does not end here. We need to keep going until even the remotest regions of the nation, even the most deprived communities, have access to the highest standard of educational facilities. They may use force, they may file cases, they may do whatever they can to crush this, but we will remain committed to the same demand," the CJP wrote on the social media platform.

Taking to X, the pressure group stated its movement had made the authorities “bow down”, listen to the children and youth of the country, and “give them their due.”

As several states across India create committees and panels to improve the state of government schools and education for students, the Cockroach Janta Party has stated it will remain focused on its demand - 'School Thik Karo.'

The group's statement also comes after Karnataka constituted a five-member sub-committee from the Cabinet to look into education reforms. The panel includes Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Home, IT&BT and E-governance Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

As per ANI, the committee will examine examination and recruitment integrity, education fees and coaching regulation, infrastructure and quality in public institutions, curriculum and skilling, student mental health and wellbeing, and access and equity for students.

The Rajasthan government has also taken steps to improve the quality of education for students in government schools and institutions.

The decision in Rajasthan came after a team from the CJP, led by Ashutosh Ranka, arrived in the state to examine schools in Jaipur. However, their convoy was attacked by miscreants.

Later on, the government acknowledged the lack of infrastructure for students, but not before shifting the blame back on the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot.

Also Read | Rajasthan government orders new building for Rampura school after CJP visit turns violent

Dipke's appeal to state education ministers. Earlier this year, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, issued an open letter to state education ministers, calling on them to work towards improving the state of government schools.

The Boston University graduate also sought state-wise data regarding government schools as the CJP continues its school reform campaign.

“How can we expect our country to progress when children are still struggling for the most basic facilities required to get an education?” he questioned, urging state governments across the country to “improve our schools on a war footing.”