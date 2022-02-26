Russia appreciates India's ‘independent and balanced’ UNSC stand

A day after India abstained from voting in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over Russia's ongoing ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, the Russian embassy in New Delhi, on Saturday, said it highly appreciates what it said was India's ‘independent and balanced’ position in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here for all live updates on day 3 of Russia's invasion in Ukraine

“Highly appreciate India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022. In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine,” Russia in India said on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India was among only three countries--the other two being China and the United Arab Emirates (UEA)--to abstain from a vote during Saturday's emergency session of the UNSC, which was called to discuss a United States-back resolution that ‘deplored’ Russia's ‘aggression’ against Ukraine.

Also Read | India abstains from UNSC vote on Ukraine. But with a difference

As many as 11 of the 15 UNSC members (permanent and non-permanent) backed the resolution, which was co-written by the US and Albania. The countries which voted to adopt the resolution were: France, UK, US, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, and Norway.

Also Read | UNSC resolution against Russia's Ukraine invasion: Who voted for, who abstained

However, eventually, the resolution was not adopted as Russia, being a permanent UNSC member, used its veto power to block the move. Therefore, of the five permanent members, three (US, UK and France) voted for it, one abstained (China) while Russia vetoed it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explaining why India abstained, TS Tirumurti, its envoy to the UN, listed eight points which, according to him, led to the decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON