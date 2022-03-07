In call with Putin, PM Modi assured of cooperation in evacuation operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict, news agency ANI reported. This is the third conversation between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. During the 50-minute long conversation, both Modi and Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine. Putin briefed the prime minister on the status of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, government sources told the agency.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation, the agency reported.

PM Modi spoke on the phone to Russian President Putin. The phone call lasted for about 50 min. They discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams: GoI Sources



(File pics) pic.twitter.com/KCGv8Sz894 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2022

During the conversation, PM Modi urged Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in addition to the ongoing negotiations between the delegations. The prime minister appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and the setting up of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy, government sources added.



Russia has declared ceasefire in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and three other cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy to open humanitarian corridors for the citizens to be evacuated.

The prime minister spoke to Putin last week wherein he had discussed the evacuation of Indians from Kharkiv, which is witnessing ferocious fighting between the Russian and the Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy over phone, seeking his support in the evacuation of Indian stranded in warzone Sumy. After the talks, Zelenskyy took to Twitter to thank the prime minister over the support.

“Informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people. #StopRussia,” the Ukrainian president had tweeted.

