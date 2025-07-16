Russian woman gave birth in Goa cave, kids' father an Israeli businessman: Report

Nina Kutina, the Russian woman who left everyone stunned after she was found living inside a cave with her two daughters in Karnataka's Gokarna, has reportedly claimed that she gave birth to one of them when she lived in a cave in Goa, and their father is an Israeli businessman. The woman, Nina Kutina, 40, was found in the cave by a police team from Gokarna station during a routine safety patrol.(HT_PRINT)

The Israeli national is in India on a business visa, a report by The Indian Express said, adding that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has tracked him down.

Nina Kutina and her daughters were found living inside a cave in Gokarna during a routine inspection by the police after a landslide in the area a few days back.

While the discovery shocked many, Nina Kutina said her kids were "not dying" and were happy there. She even said there was no danger to her or her children's lives when they lived inside the cave. "We have a lot of experience staying in nature and we were not dying. I did not bring my children to die in the jungle…they were very happy" she told news agency ANI.

She has two daughters, Preya (6) and Ama (4), and while she was initially unwilling to discuss their father, Nina later reportedly opened up with help from counsellors and revealed that the father was an Israeli national.

Like Nina, the children's father is also in his 40s. They met a few years ago and fell in love, The Indian Express report further said, adding that FRRO officials contacted the man.

Efforts are underway to have Nina and her children deported to Russia, a process that would take about one month. Apart from her two daughters with whom she was living in Gokarna, Nina has another child back in Russia, the publication further said.

Reports earlier said that Nina's business visa had expired in 2017, a claim she later denied. She agreed that her visa "finished", but said it was not a long time ago.

"We don't have our valid visa, it has finished. But it was a short time ago, and after 2017, we were already in four countries, and then came back," Nina told ANI.

Nina Kutina earlier defended her stay in the cave, saying she has lived in forests of about 20 countries over the years.