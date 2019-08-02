S Jaishankar holds meetings with world leaders

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 09:27 IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings here with his counterparts from China, Japan, Britain, New Zealand and other countries during which he discussed a host of key issues, including Indo-Pacific and maritime partnership.

Jaishankar is in the Thai capital to attend a number of conferences, including the ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting, the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum and the 10th Mekong Ganga Cooperation Ministerial Meeting.

He held a “comprehensive discussion” with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and also met newly appointed British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“Looking forward to continuing it in Beijing,” Jaishankar said, referring to his upcoming trip to China to finalise the preparations for President Xi Jinping’s visit to India later this year for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The foreign minister also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and discussed a range of issues of mutual interests. “Carrying on from the Osaka #G20 meeting. Good exchange of views with Japanese FM,” he tweeted. Earlier, Jaishankar discussed issues related to Indo-Pacific region with New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

