Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

S Jaishankar holds phone conversation with Finnish counterpart Valtonen

PTI |
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 10:26 pm IST

The remarks are seen as a reference to US's allegations that New Delhi is helping Moscow's "war machine" by procuring Russian crude oil at a discounted price.

New Delhi: India should not be "unfairly targeted" in the context of the Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen on Saturday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts in Israel and Iran amid escalating conflict between the countries(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts in Israel and Iran amid escalating conflict between the countries(Dr. S. Jaishankar-X)

The remarks are seen as a reference to Washington's allegations that New Delhi is helping Moscow's "war machine" by procuring Russian crude oil at a discounted price.

"Our discussions centred around the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. India should not be unfairly targeted in that context. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy," the external affairs minister said in a social media post.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro this week said President Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods are not just about India's "unfair trade", but they are also aimed at cutting off the "financial lifeline" New Delhi has extended to Moscow's "war machine".

India has already rejected the charges. Surprisingly, the US has not been criticising China, the largest importer of Russian crude oil.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / S Jaishankar holds phone conversation with Finnish counterpart Valtonen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On