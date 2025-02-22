S Jaishankar reacts to ‘$21 million’ USAID row: 'Worrisome, concerning'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday reacted to US President Donald Trump's administration's claim that the United States Agency for International Development allocated $21 million "for voter turnout" in India, saying the government is “looking into it”. He described the allegation as "concerning and worrisome", and said the USAID was allowed to function in India in good faith, not for "activities which are in bad faith". External affairs minister S Jaishankar

"Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning... I think, as a government, we're looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out...USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It's worrisome, and if there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it," S Jaishankar said at an event in the national capital.

The US government's Department of Government Efficiency, which is spearheaded by Donald Trump's close associate Elon Musk, recently wrote on X that USAID allocated $21 million "for voter turnout in India". It said the funding had been cancelled.

Trump has claimed on several occasions that the Biden administration allocated the fund.

In Washington, speaking at a 'Governors Working Session,' Trump said on Friday: “Twenty-one million dollars going to my friend Prime Minister Modi in India for voter turnout. We're giving 21 million for voter turnout in India. What about us? I want voter turnout too.”

The Congress, India's main opposition party, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government saying it should strongly condemn the allegation, reported PTI.

“The white paper should not only focus on USAID funding, but all such agencies which fund both governments, individuals and all other entities under Indian law,” Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera told a press conference.

Hitting back at Khera, BJP leader Ajay Alok said the Congress has probably lost its mind, PTI reported.

“We have already shown that the government got USD 2119 million between 2004-14 and just 1.5 million between 2014-25. We are shutting down these things. The Indian government is now acting, the US government has issued a list of who has got the money from where… This is part of a deep state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was also being funded from this money,” Alok claimed.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the reports were deeply troubling.

"We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain USA activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter. It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage, so relevant authorities are looking into it, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.