S Jaishankar's take on PM Modi, Donald Trump's equation: 'Nationalists respect each other'

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral engagements with US president Donald Trump in the United States "went very well" because both the leaders adhere to the ideology of 'nationalism'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.(File photo)

"The prime minister was in the US and Washington. He was among the earliest world leaders to be invited by President Trump in his second term to meet with him. I've been doing this all my life, so I have some reference points and some experiences as a comparative assessment. I would say with all objectivity, I thought it went very well and for a variety of reasons," S Jaishankar said at an event in the national capital.

S Jaishankar's remark came days after PM Modi visited the White House in the United States and held bilateral talks with Donald Trump.

“PM Narendra Modi is a very strong nationalist, and he sort of radiates that. Now, Trump is an American nationalist, and I think, in many ways, the nationalist kind respect each other. Trump accepts that Modi is in it for India. Modi accepts that Trump is in it for America... The second thing I felt was that the chemistry was good. Because again, you know, Trump being somewhat unusual, there are a lot of other leaders in the world who, with whom he does not necessarily have a positive history and the case of Modi ji, it's not the case,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During their meeting in the White House earlier this month, PM Modi and Donald Trump shared hugs and praised each other. They also discussed issues like trade, terrorism and defense.

President Trump, who often describes Modi as a great leader, applauded his leadership and negotiation skills at the press briefing after the meeting.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest," Trump said with a smile.

Trump also called him a terrific man.

"This is a terrific man. We're going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and the US," he said.

During the visit, Trump and PM Modi reaffirmed the strength of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, goodwill and robust engagement of their citizens, said the joint statement.