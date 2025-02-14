7 things Donald Trump said about PM Modi: ‘Great friend, better negotiator’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump's meeting at the White House on Thursday was full of warm greetings, praises and hugs between the two “great friends” as they discussed varying issues like trade, terrorism and defence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC.(PMO)

President Trump, who often describes Modi as a great leader, particularly applauded his leadership and negotiation skills in the press briefing after the meeting.

The Modi-Trump Oval Office meeting not only highlighted the diplomatic ties between the two great nations but also emphasised the camaraderie between the two leaders.

1- PM Modi is a tough negotiator, says Trump: ‘Better than me’

On being asked who is a better negotiator between the two leaders as Trump and Modi sat down to find a common ground for the ongoing tariff tensions, the US President without a pause affirmed PM Modi to be a better and much tougher negotiator than he is.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest," Trump said with a smile.

2- ‘We missed you a lot’: Trump to Modi

US President Donald Trump welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House with a warm hug and said “We missed you a lot.” Both leaders shared a great relationship even during Trump's first term as the President of the United States.

PM Modi, too, expressed joy at seeing the Republican leader and his ‘dear friend’ again.

Trump also said that he was delighted to see Prime Minister Modi back at the White House.

3- Trump calls Modi a 'great friend for a long time'

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great friend of mine" as he welcomed him into the White House as President once again.

President Trump, who also described Modi as a friend for a long time said in reply to a question, "He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest."

4- 'Mr Prime Minister, you're great': Trump to Modi in a special gift

Sometimes actions speak louder than words and President Donald Trump's warm gesture of gifting ‘his great friend’ Prime Minister Modi, a photo book of their “journey together” is a testament to that.

However, the highlight of this special gift by POTUS to the Indian Prime Minister was the message its cover page carried. "Mr Prime Minister, you are great,' wrote Trump with his signature below.

5- Trump called PM Modi ‘a terrific man’ ahead of their meeting

Emphasising the significance of Indo-US trade relations, President Donald Trump expressed confidence in making landmark trade agreements with PM Modi ahead of their bilateral talks and introduced him as 'a terrific man.'

Praising Modi President Trump said, “This is a terrific man. We're going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and the US.”

6- ‘I expect some wonderful trade deals’, said Trump

Ahead of the bilateral talks, US President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was expecting "some wonderful trade deals" for India and the US.

President Trump hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wide-ranging talks focussing on charting a new pathway for broadening the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of defence, energy, and critical technology.

7- ‘Our relationship is the best it’s ever been’, said Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to begin negotiations on trade tariffs.

“I think our relationship is the best it’s ever been,” Trump said.