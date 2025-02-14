5 takeaways from PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Tahawwur Rana extradition, F-35 deal and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the United States focused on key discussions regarding trade tariffs between India and the US, the successful extradition order of 26/11 Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana, and a defence deal involving the F-35 stealth fighter jets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump, at The White House in Washington, DC on Thursday.(narendramodi-X)

During his official tour, Modi engaged in moments of strong camaraderie with US President Donald Trump who called him "a better negotiator" and held decisive talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other top US officials.

Narendra Modi US visit LIVE: India, US target $500 billion bilateral trade by 2030, says PM after meeting Donald Trump

PM Narendra Modi's US visit is expected to have a significant impact on India's global standing adding momentum to the India-US relations.

Here are the top takeaways from PM Modi's US visit:

Tahawwur Rana extradition

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India, a move strongly appreciated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Washington at the time of the announcement.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

"I am thankful to the president that he has decided to extradite a criminal to India who committed genocide in 2008 in India. The courts in India will take proper action," PM Modi said in response.

The India-US defence deal: F-35 fighter jets acquisition

In another major announcement, President Trump while addressing a press briefing alongside PM Modi, said that the US will increase its military sales to India and pave the way to ultimately provide it with F35 Stealth fighters.

He also reaffirmed the commitment to the Quad partnership to maintain peace and tranquillity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The US President did not provide a timeline, but foreign military sales, especially for cutting-edge technology like the stealthy F-35 jet, typically take years to work through, news agency Reuters reported.

India has agreed to buy more than $20 billion of US defence products since 2008.

Trump's offer to close a trade deficit in India's favour

During the bilateral talks, India and the US agreed to begin negotiations to address the US trade deficit even as Donald Trump assailed New Delhi over high duties and defended his moves to implement sweeping new reciprocal tariffs in response.

Speaking next to Modi, Trump said that the two countries would hold negotiations to close a trade deficit in India's favour.

PM Modi said that the world's largest and fifth-largest countries would work on a "mutually beneficial trade agreement" to be sealed "very soon," with a focus on oil and gas.

Modi also offered to talk about easing tariffs, buying more US oil, gas and combat aircraft, and concessions amid a standoff on trade.

India-US $500 billion trade target by 2030

Prime Minister Modi announced that India and the US have set a target of USD 500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 adding that both nations' teams would collaborate to finalise a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Trump, Modi noted that while Americans recognise Trump’s "MAGA" slogan, India is focused on achieving "Viksit Bharat 2047."

PM Modi also announced that India and the US are moving forward in the direction of joint development, joint production and transfer of technology.

Trump's offer on Indo-China border issue

In a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump addressed ongoing global conflicts, including the India-China border tensions and the war in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for de-escalation.

On the India-China border issue, Trump offered to mediate if necessary. He said, "I look at India, I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I'd love to help, because that should be stopped."