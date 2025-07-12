Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
S Jaishankar to visit Singapore, China during July 13-15

ByRezaul H Laskar
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 09:45 PM IST

S Jaishankar is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart as part of efforts by the two sides to normalise bilateral relations following the 4-year military standoff in Ladakh sector of LAC, which ended last October

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Singapore and China during July 13-15 for bilateral meetings and to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meeting, the external affairs ministry said on Saturday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo)
Jaishankar will first travel to Singapore, where he will meet his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and the leadership as part of regular exchanges between the two sides, the ministry said.

He will then visit China to participate in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin. Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this meet, the ministry said.

People familiar with the matter said Jaishankar is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as part of efforts by the two sides to normalise bilateral relations following the four-year military standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which ended last October.

The SCO foreign ministers’ meeting is part of preparations for the SCO Summit expected to be held in late August or early September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China for the SCO Summit, the people said.

