Sabarimala: 25,000 jabbed devotees daily, negative RTPCR valid. Details here

The Kerala government on Thursday said 25,000 fully vaccinated devotees would be allowed to visit the famous Lord Ayyappa hill shrine in Sabarimala when the pilgrimage season begins with the Mandala-Makaravilakku on November 16. Those carrying a negative test report of Covid-19 would also be allowed entry.

The decision was taken at a review meeting convened by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the day that was attended by the ministers of devasom, transport, forest, health and water resources and the state police chief.

The government said changes to the number of entrants may be done if required. Kerala has remained one of the worst-hit states in terms of the coronavirus disease for the past few weeks having recorded about half of the total cases registered across the country on a daily basis.

Enlisted below are some of the rules the government has been in place ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku season

1. A total of 25,000 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple during the initial days. Changes to this number can be made later if needed, the government said

2. Only those who have been inoculated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine or those carrying a negative RTPCR report would be permitted to enter the shrine

3. Devotees below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 will be allowed to entry

4. Pilgrims visiting the shrine will not be allowed on the forest path via Erumeli or on the traditional route to Sannidhanam via Pulmedu. However, they would be able to take the ceremonial dip in the Pampa river

5. Vehicles carrying devotees will only be allowed upto Nilackal. From there, buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will ferry them

6. The Devaswom Board has been asked to make arrangements to anoint devotees with 'Neyyabhishekam' (the anointed ghee) and they would not be allowed to stay at the ‘Sannidhanam’ after their darshan.

Vijayan has urged the administration to provide devotees with adequate toilet facilities and KSRTC buses. He also cautioned pilgrims suffering with comorbidities to take the journey only after a health check up.

(with agency inputs)

