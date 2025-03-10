Thiruvananthapuram, Considering the long-pending demand of Sabarimala devotees, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to change the 'Darshan' route at Sabarimala, allowing devotees to have darshan directly as they climb the holy 18 steps at Sannidhanam. Sabarimala darshan route changed for devotees

TDB president P S Prasanth announced that this change would be implemented on a trial basis from March 15 during the monthly pooja and would continue for 12 days during the Vishu Pooja.

"If it proves successful, this change will be made permanent during the next Mandalam-Makaravilakku season," Prasanth said.

He said that the Board had received numerous requests, including thousands of letters from devotees, urging a revision of the route to facilitate a better darshan experience upon climbing the 18 holy steps.

"Currently, devotees who ascend the holy steps are directed to a bridge, where they wait in a queue before proceeding to the other side for darshan. This setup allows them barely five seconds for darshan, and nearly 80 per cent of the lakhs of devotees visiting Sabarimala do not get a satisfactory experience," Prasanth explained at a press conference.

The decision was taken after obtaining permission from the Temple Tantri and holding detailed discussions with stakeholders.

"With the new arrangement, each devotee will get approximately 20 to 25 seconds for darshan," Prasanth added.

To involve Ayyappa devotees in the temple's development, the Board will also organise a global Ayyappa devotees' meet at Pamba.

Prasanth highlighted that the Board lacks sufficient funds for development projects at Sabarimala, and the meet would provide an opportunity for devotees to eagerly contribute.

"This will not be a large gathering. We expect about 150 participants. It is planned as a two-day event in May when the temple opens for the monthly pooja," he said.

Additionally, Prasanth announced that GRT Jewellers from Tamil Nadu and Kalyan Jewellers from Kerala had won the tender to provide gold pendants engraved with the image of Lord Ayyappa. These pendants will be available in 1 gm, 2 gm, 4 gm, and 8 gm sizes and will be distributed as 'Vishukkaineettam' on April 14.

"Devotees who wish to purchase these pendants can book them online from April 1 through the website www.sabarimalaonline.org," he said.

The Travancore Devaswom Board has also decided to increase temple offering rates by 30 per cent. Prasanth noted that the rates were last revised in 2016, although the Board is authorised by the High Court to revise them every five years.

"Due to floods and the Covid-19 pandemic, we were unable to implement any rate increases. However, after nine years, we are revising the rates following consultations with stakeholders, recommendations from the Ombudsman, and with the High Court's approval. The cost of essential goods has tripled over the past nine years, leaving us with no choice but to adjust the rates," Prasanth explained.

He further said that in 2016, the Board's expenditure on salaries and pensions was ₹380 crore, which has now risen to ₹910 crore in 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.