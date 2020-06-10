e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sabarimala priest for postponing temple opening, cites rising Covid-19 cases

Sabarimala priest for postponing temple opening, cites rising Covid-19 cases

The tantri said he has sent a letter to the TDB commissioner and spoke to TDB chairman N Vasu regarding the opening of the hill shrine.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
The TDB runs Sabarimala (in Pathanamthitta district) and thousand-odd other temples in south and central Kerala. The tantri is usually considered as the final word on all ritualistic matters.
The TDB runs Sabarimala (in Pathanamthitta district) and thousand-odd other temples in south and central Kerala. The tantri is usually considered as the final word on all ritualistic matters.
         

As the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is readying to open the Sabarimala temple for monthly poojas on June 14, the tantri of the temple (supreme priest) Kandararu Mohanararu on Wednesday said the opening of the shrine must be postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala and neighbouring states.

The tantri said he has sent a letter to the TDB commissioner and spoke to TDB chairman N Vasu regarding the opening of the hill shrine.

The TDB runs Sabarimala (in Pathanamthitta district) and thousand-odd other temples in south and central Kerala. The tantri is usually considered as the final word on all ritualistic matters.

Citing a sharp increase in caseload in the neighbouring states, the priest said it is better to postpone the opening of the temple.

“Many pilgrims throng the temple from neighbouring states as well. It will be difficult to keep a tab on all devotees. So the festival and other functions can be postponed now,” he said, adding allowing devotees at this juncture will pose a serious threat.

His demand came in the wake of many Hindu organisations questioning the government’s decision to open shrines in the state. Earlier, the government had decided to allow ‘darshan’ for devotees at Sabarimala after applying virtual queue, submitting a Covid-free certificate obtained from a lab or hospital approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Unveiling the graded exit plan under Unlock 1, the central government had allowed reopening of places of worship for devotees, malls and restaurants from June 8 across the country. They have been shut since March 25, when the lockdown was first imposed to stem the spread of the disease.

tags
top news
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Live: Maharashtra records 3,254 new infections, state tally nears a lakh
Live: Maharashtra records 3,254 new infections, state tally nears a lakh
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In