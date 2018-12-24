Sabarimala standoff LIVE updates: Day after 11 chased away, protestors stop 2 women devotees 2 km away from temple

Two women devotees have been stopped by protesters at Appachimedu, two kilometres away from the Sabarimala temple.

The Sabarimala foothills in Pamba on Sunday witnessed a high drama as hundreds of devotees blocked paths and chased away a group of 11 women of menstruating age being escorted to the hill shrine by the police.

Though the police team tried to arrest and remove a few of the devotees who blocked the traditional forest path and take the women members of Chennai-based outfit ‘Manithi’, hundreds of pilgrims rushed down to the valley to chase them away.

Follow live updates here:

9:15 am IST Police form security ring around the women devotees As 2 women devotees, try to make their way out to enter Sabarimala temple, police form security ring around them so as to ensure security.





9:10 am IST We will come back again: Manithi outfit After being evicted from Pamba base camp on Sunday, Manithi outfit member Selvi said “Police succumbed to ruffians. We will approach the Supreme Court. State failed again. We will come back again.”



