Sachin Pilot detained on his way to Cong headquarters amid National Herald stir

Congress leader Sachin Pilot was on Wednesday detained by the Delhi Police as he was on his way to the party headquarters on Akbar Road. This came as hundreds of Congress workers were rounded up by the police for protesting over ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi on the National Herald case-- continuing for the third day. Congress leaders claimed cops on Wednesday unlawfully entered the party office and beat up party workers. Delhi Police, on the other hand, said Section 144 has been imposed around the ED office and in the area between the ED office and the party headquarters.

In a video shared on social media, Sachin Pilot said he was only trying to get inside his party headquarters. "I don't know which police station they are taking me to. This is wrong. I condemn this," Pilot said from the police van. "We will go on with our protest for justice," Sachin pilot said.

The Congress on Wednesday said police forcefully entered the party headquarters and assaulted the workers. Delhi Police denied the charges that cops entered the party office and beat up party workers. SP Hooda, special commissioner (law and order) said a scuffle mught have taken place and many people threw barricased at the police near the party office, but he denied using any force against party workers.

"In an act of absolute goondaism perpetuated by the Delhi Police at the instance of the Modi government, the police today forcibly entered the national headquarters of the Congress here and beat up party workers and leaders. This is patently criminal trespass. The goondaism of Delhi Police and Modi government has reached its zenith," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal shared the purported video of the police entering the party headquarters and tweeted, ""As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn't get darker than this."

