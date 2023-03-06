Sachin Pilot meets protesting widows of Pulwama martyrs: ‘Govt will have to…’

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday interacted with the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 - who are protesting against the “non-fulfillment of promises” made to them by the Rajasthan government. Calling for a strict action against the officials, Pilot said, “this behaviour against women and especially widows of those who have sacrificed their lives for our country is punishable and unapologetic.”

Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The government will have to take strict action against the police and people involved in this,” he told the media, reported news agency ANI.

Also read: Terrorist who killed Kashmiri Pandit bank guard in J&K’s Pulwama neutralised

Amid the protests, the women alleged that the police assaulted them while they went to meet chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday. Reportedly, they have also sought permission from Governor Kalraj Mishra to end their own lives.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has also been protesting with the family members of the martyrs. “Widows of martyrs were insulted. During their meeting with Guv, the widows told their problems after which the Governor asked them to meet the CM,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: ‘Didn't hide with blessings of Modi’: Owaisi stings Sachin Pilot

Meanwhile, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas clarified that the state government is there to provide all possible help to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. "We respect the widows and families of martyrs a lot. We have given all support and packages to the family of martyrs. We are always there to provide all possible help," Khachariyawas said.

(With inputs from ANI)