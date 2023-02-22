‘Didn't hide with blessings of Modi’: Owaisi stings Sachin Pilot

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadaddun Owaisi on Wednesday hit back at senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot for claiming that the Hyderabad MP, who has been frequently visiting Rajasthan where assembly elections are due later this year, would disappear once the purpose is served. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Owaisi said that his party has always opposed the BJP unlike the Congress "which supports the bills" brought by the Narendra Modi government in Parliament. Taking a swipe at Pilot's rebellion in 2020, Owaisi said "nor did we not go to Haryana and hide with the blessings of Modi just for the Chief Minister's chair."

On Monday, Pilot, addressing a public programme in Sriganganagar district, said that Prime Minister Modi and Owaisi were not seen in Rajasthan for the last few years and started visiting the state as polls are approaching.

He said, "This February is special. The prime minister is going to Dausa.... Owaisi is going to Tonk. Because this is the election year. Where were both these leaders for the last four years? As the polls are approaching, they are coming to give speeches, talk about religion. They were not there before the election and the day the polls are over in Rajasthan, they will disappear."

"We, the people who are sitting here, are your companions in happiness and sorrow. They are the people who brought laws against farmers, who came to power by taking votes in the name of religion. They are in power but they could not control inflation, unemployment," the MLA from Tonk added.

Responding to Pilot's remarks, Owaisi said, "I am not used to U-turns at all. Don't worry, I will keep coming to Rajasthan. Why are the people of Tonk unable to see their MLA these days?"

"The murder of Junaid-Nasir is not an election issue but a question of justice. We have seen mahapanchayats in support of Junaid (and) Nasir's killers, but have not seen even a small gathering condemning or protesting the murder. The society in the name of which cow terror is being done, shouldn't that society condemn the terror in clear terms?"

