Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort

Sachin Pilot camp denies BJP leader met them at Haryana resort

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The special operations group (SOG) dropped the sedition charges in the three cases related to efforts to topple Gehlot government, and transferred the cases to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the state government. (Photo: @SachinPilot)
The rebel Rajasthan Congress MLAs, led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, on Tuesday denied that Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia had met them in Manesar, a claim made by the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan police.

Murari Meena, MLA from Dausa, said the news had been spread to defame the MLAs with Sachin Pilot, who are currently staying in a hotel in Manesar.

“No one from the BJP either met us or plans to meet us. It is an attempt to defame us,” said Meena in a telephonic conversation from Manesar.

HT reported on Tuesday that the Rajasthan police investigation into three cases of sedition and conspiracy to topple Ashok Gehlot government has found that state BJP president Satish Poonia met the Sachin Pilot camp of MLAs twice in July.

According to the HT report, Poonia met the Pilot camp MLAs twice between July 18 and July 29.

Poonia denied this vehemently. “I have never met Pilot or any other rebel MLA. Police are speaking the government’s language,” he said.

The Dausa MLA said they had not decided on attending the Assembly session from August 14. “It is still 10 days away. We will sit together and decide about our future strategy,” Meena said.

Meanwhile, the special operations group (SOG) dropped the sedition charges in the three cases related to efforts to topple Gehlot government, and transferred the cases to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of the state government.

Earlier today, the Congress said it could hold talks with the rebel MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp if they leave the hospitality of Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala maintained that the only condition for talks with the dissident Rajasthan MLAs is that they leave the BJP’s “suraksha chakra (protection)”.

