Sachin Pilot's ‘never compromised’ tweet on father's death anniversary; Congress watchful

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday morning took to Twitter to pay homage to his father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary amid speculation that he might make some significant announcements on his political future. The Congress leadership will be keeping an eye on Pilot as he will attend a programme at Dausa later in the day.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot with a young supporter during his 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' in Jaipur on May 15. (PTI)

There has been speculation Pilot might float a new outfit at the event to commemorate his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary.

“My respected father, I bow down to Shri Rajesh Pilot ji on his death anniversary. His attachment to his workplace, his affinity with the public and his dedicated working style towards public welfare are my guide. He never compromised on his principles considering public interest as paramount. I will always follow his thoughts and ideals,” Pilot tweeted.

Pilot's tweet comes even as the Congress on Saturday exuded confidence a “positive solution” would be found to the intra-party discord in Rajasthan.

While the Congress has already rubbished reports Pilot will float a new party, the former deputy chief minister remained quiet over the speculation.

The party has said he will unitedly contest the next Rajasthan assembly elections.

Asked about the developments in Rajasthan, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "Our party president and we surely feel there will be a positive solution to this issue."

Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Friday dismissed as rumours reports that Pilot may announce his own party and asserted the party will contest Rajasthan's assembly polls unitedly.

"I don't believe in rumours. The reality is that the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi discussed with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and after that we said that we will go together. That is the position of the Congress party," Venugopal had told news agency PTI.

"In my knowledge, there is no such thing," he said when asked specifically about reports of Pilot floating a new party.

Venugopal said he has been meeting Pilot and has been in touch with Pilot recently. He also told the media to be optimistic and not believe in such rumours.

"Who told you he is going out of the party? These are imaginary... rumours. Don't believe these rumours. Be optimistic. Don't worry, we will fight unitedly. The Rajasthan Congress will fight unitedly," he also said.

Marathon discussions with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot

In an attempt to quell the tensions, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had held marathon discussions with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot separately last week. They had later posed for photographs at Kharge's 10 Rajaji Marg residence in New Delhi.

After the meetings, the party had said Gehlot and Pilot have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly and have left all issues to be resolved by the party high command.

Addressing reporters after the meeting earlier this week, Venugopal had said, "Both the leaders, Ashok ji and Sachin ji, agreed to the proposal on these things."

Gehlot vs Pilot

Gehlot and Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of the party's state unit president and deputy chief minister.

Last year, an attempt by the high command to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan had failed after Gehlot loyalists dug their heels in and did not allow a legislature party meeting to take place.

Pilot had last month defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over his "inaction" on alleged corruption during the previous Raje government.

(With inputs from PTI)

