Home / India News / Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court

Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court

The speaker had served the notices on July 15, asking Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs why they should not be disqualified after they skipped two consecutive Congress legislature party meetings.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Contesting a disqualification challenge from Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi in court, Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has kept Rajasthan Congress on the edge, did not forget to wish the speaker on his birthday.

“Birthday greetings and best wishes to Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi Ji. I pray for his good health and long life,” tweeted the rebel leader on Wednesday.

 

Speaker Joshi is yet to respond or acknowledge the greeting.

Pilot, who was sacked as deputy chief minister and as head of pradesh Congress unit, and his 18 MLA are awaiting the high court’s decision on their challenge to the speaker’s disqualification notice. The court has ordered status quo to be maintained on the notices issued to the Pilot camp, essentially meaning that team Pilot does not have to appear before the speaker or answer the notices. The court has also ordered that no action will be taken against in the interim period.

The speaker had served the notices on July 15, asking the rebels why they should not be disqualified after they skipped two consecutive Congress legislature party meetings defying the party whip.

Team Pilot has argued that a party whip applies when the House is in session, not outside it. Also, mere disagreement does not amount to defection, they added. Additionally, the team argued that notices were a violation of their freedom of speech right. Sachin Pilot has categorically denied that he joining the BJP.

Speaker Joshi took the matter to the Supreme Court, arguing that the state court cannot interfere in the legislative business. Also, the court cannot intervene before a decision is made by the speaker.

The apex court, refusing the speaker’s plea to stop the state court from deciding, said the “voice of dissent cannot be suppressed”.

“Can a person elected by people not express his dissent? Voice of dissent cannot be suppressed. In a democracy, can somebody be shut down like this?” the court asked.

The Speaker has thereafter dropped his case in the top court.

