Home / India News / Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan Assembly Speaker’s appeal against HC order at 11am on Monday

Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan Assembly Speaker’s appeal against HC order at 11am on Monday

During the hearing last week, the Speaker argued that it is the apec court’s duty to ensure that all constitutional authorities act within the “Lakshman rekha” drawn for each one of them.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:04 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Three judges of the Supreme Court will hear Rajasthan speaker CP Joshi’s appeal against the state high court order staying the disqualification proceedings against 19 lawmakers led by Sachin Pilot at 11 am on Monday, according to the top court’s case list released on Saturday evening.

On Friday, the Sachin Pilot camp got a partial relief when the Rajasthan high court ordered maintenance of the status quo on the disqualification notices issued by Speaker CP Joshi to the group. Earlier, the court had also asked the Speaker to defer the decision in the matter till July 24. Following which, the Speaker had moved the top court complaining that the state court had no jurisdiction to ask him to defer the disqualification proceedings.

In his petition, Joshi called the court order “illegal, perverse, and in derogation of the powers of the Speaker.

In its 1992 judgment in the Kihoto Hollohan case, the top court had held that judicial review should not cover any stage prior to the making of a decision by the speaker/chairman. No interference would be permissible at an interlocutory stage of the proceedings, the court had said. The court is proposing to re-examine this legal principle.

The Speaker argued that it is the apex court’s duty to ensure that all constitutional authorities act within the “Lakshman rekha” drawn for each one of them.

During the hearing last week, the top court said the larger question here is whether a legislator’s voice can be shut down with the threat of disqualification. Can expressing dissent invite disqualification under anti-defection proceedings, the court observed.

“Can a person elected by people not express his dissent? Voice of dissent cannot be suppressed. In a democracy, can somebody be shut down like this?” the court asked.

