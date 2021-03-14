Sachin Vaze's brother claims he's being implicated
The brother of Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, who was held by the NIA over the recovery of an explosive-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence, on Sunday said the investigators did not inform the family about his arrest and they came to know about it through media.
Sudharma Vaze also alleged that his brother Sachin is being implicated in the case.
"The family was not told about his (Sachin's) arrest by the investigators. The family came to know about the arrest through media. The investigators did not contact the family," he told a regional news channel.
He also said that he had met his brother a couple of days back, who looked tense.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the last month's recovery of the explosives-laden vehicle from near Ambani's house in south Mumbai, arrested Waze late night on Saturday after over 12 hours of questioning.
The NIA spokesperson had said said Vaze has been arrested "for his role and involvement in placing explosives- laden vehicle near Carmichael road" on February 25.
The case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of a Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek at Thane on March 5.
Hiran's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Vaze in November, which the officer returned in the first week of February.
A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded Vaze in NIA custody till March 25 in connection with the case.
